Royals Fall to Rangers

KANSAS CITY -- Adrian Beltre hit a three-run homer, Michael Young also went deep and the Texas Rangers held on for a 7-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Ryan Dempster (5-1) gave up RBI doubles to Billy Butler in the first inning and Salvador Perez in the sixth, but was otherwise stingy for the AL West-leading Rangers. He only allowed two other hits in six innings, striking out eight to win his fourth straight game.

Beltre's homer came off Everett Teaford (1-4), who was making his fifth start of the year, and Young's solo shot came off Vin Mazzaro during a three-run seventh.