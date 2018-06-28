Royals fans optimistic after season's first playoff loss

KANSAS CITY - Even after a loss in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night, Royals fans are not hanging their heads.

The San Francisco Giants defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-1. The Giants jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.

Chris Burford, a longtime Kansas City fan, thinks fans should still have optimism even after the team's poor showing in the first game of the series.

"I feel all right, still. It was Bumgarner tonight, and that guy has been untouchable this postseason," Burford said. "Look at who they've got up coming up, though. A couple potentially washed-up old starters in Peavy and Hudson. We've just got to capitalize on our opportunities moving forward...We'll see what happens."

Burford said he thinks the Royals have what it takes to make a comeback.

"We've got a chance. We've got the bullpen, we've got the defense. We were basically just a little off-track tonight with our usual game plan," Burford said. "We'll see what happens. I'm optimistic, but this (loss) doesn't feel good."

Not all Royals fans share the same opinion. Evan White, a Kansas City native, said, "Since they have not been there before, I don't think they have the experience necessary to be able to take it all the way." He added, "We'll see. Anything can happen."

The Royals and Giants square off in Game 2 of the World Series Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.