Royals fans show strong support on Opening Night

KANSAS CITY - Baseball season is officially underway in Kansas City as the Royals beat the Mets 4-3 on opening night at Kauffman.

However, baseball was just one part of the reason why royals faithful filled the Truman Sports Complex for an all day celebration.

Justin Mallooy and his dad got to the ballpark at eight o'clock Sunday morning to begin an all day tailgate before the boys in blue took the field later that night.

"We just like being out here early, getting up and doing all this," Mallooy said.

While the Mallooys were the only ones in the parking lot for a while, it didn't stay that way for long as more fans piled into the complex throughout the day.

"I drove back from the lake this morning and I'm here with all these people at this tailgate party," Royals fan Tim Putthoff said. " It doesn't get any better than this."

Royals fan Bob Danley said he is glad the team is finally getting the proper support of the city.

"It's great to see the whole city in blue," Danley said. "It wasn't that long ago you'd come to a game and wouldn't see Royals gear, and now everyone's got it."

He said he loves being back out at the ballpark because every day brings something different to the table.

"I kinda like the everyday grind," Danley said. "Just the day-to-day. Every day is a new story. If something bad happens the day before, something good could happen today."

While the wind was howling in Kansas City, it wouldn't slow down the fans from having a great time on opening night.

"I support the Royals," Royals fan Kit Klockau said. "I've been looking forward to this day since the last game of the World Series last year."

Klockau was one of the many fans at the game who was dressed up as a royalty instead of just wearing the traditional Royals t-shirt or jersey. He said his costume originated from when he was up in New York for World Series.

"When I was in New York I felt like I had to do something to make a statement to show people Royals fans cared about their team and figured just throwing on a jersey wouldn't do it," Klockau said.

After the fans had prepared in the parking lot all day, the gates to "The K" opened and the party continued inside the stadium.

The fans got to see the new additions to the stadium, such as the championship parade picture on the outside of the Royals Hall of Fame museum.

The city also celebrated the raising of the 2015 World Series banner and saw the players receive the awards the earned last year.

"Just a lot of good memories," Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer said. "It was crazy run and a special run we did. It was fun to get to share that with fans and the team. Just celebrate all that and at the same time it was good to close that chapter and move on with 2016."

The city still has one more piece of the celebration to partake in as the 2015 Championship rings will be presented to the team before Tuesday's game versus the Mets.