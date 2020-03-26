Royals Fans Soak Up Spring Fever As Snow Falls

6 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Friday, January 31 2014 Jan 31, 2014 Friday, January 31, 2014 3:45:00 PM CST January 31, 2014 in Sports
Source: The Associated Press
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Royals ace James Shields says he is open to discussing a contract extension that would keep him in Kansas City past the end of this season, when he is eligible for free agency.

That news should make fans, already flying high over a strong finish a year ago, feel even better as they turned out for the team's annual FanFest on Friday.

The Royals exercised their $13.5 million option on Shields' contract shortly after finishing 86-76, their best record since 1989.

Shields told reporters he was open to discussing a new deal but that those talks have not begun. He also said rumors he was seeking a contract similar that of Zack Greinke, who signed a $147 million, six-year contract with the Dodgers, were untrue.

 

