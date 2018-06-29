Royals Frank White Running for Office

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Former Kansas City Royals second baseman Frank White is running for a seat in the Jackson County Legislature.

The Kansas City Star reports that White on Thursday announced his plans to seek the 1st District at-large seat being vacated by Theresa Garza Ruiz. The Legislature has oversight over the Truman Sports Complex, where the Royals play their home games.

White won eight Gold Glove awards during the 1970s and 1980s at a time when the Royals were among the best teams in baseball.

He later became a commentator on Royals broadcasts and managed the team's minor league franchise in Wichita.

The only other candidate to file for seat White is seeking is retired Kansas City firefighter Sherwood Smith.