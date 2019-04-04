Royals Get Perez Back, Recall Herrera from Minors

Tuesday, June 04 2013
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Royals reinstated catcher Salvador Perez from the restricted list and recalled right-hander Kelvin Herrera from Triple-A Omaha before Tuesday night's game against Minnesota.

To clear roster space, the Royals optioned catcher Adam Moore and reliever Louis Coleman to Omaha.

Perez left the club May 26 after the death of his grandmother. He was placed on the bereavement list for the maximum of seven days before going on the restricted list.

Herrera was sent to Omaha after struggling to control home runs. The hard-throwing Herrera threw 4 2-3 shutout innings over five appearances for the Storm Chasers.

The Royals also claimed outfielder Quintin Berry off waivers from the Detroit Tigers and optioned him to Omaha. He was hitting .168 in 49 games for Triple-A Toledo this season.

