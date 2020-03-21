Royals Hang On to Hand Orioles Another Loss

7 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, May 27 2012 May 27, 2012 Sunday, May 27, 2012 6:47:30 PM CDT May 27, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Jeff Francoeur had a terrific weekend, and the notoriously streaky hitter hopes the rest of the Royals will follow his success.

Francoeur had two more hits on Sunday, including a go-ahead home run, and Kansas City beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2.

Francoeur finished 7 for 12 in the three-game series. In his last 14 games, he is batting .379 with all five of his home runs this season, two of them on this trip to Baltimore.

"I think you're starting to see us all kind of get in a groove, which I think we all thought we'd do this year sooner rather than later," he said.

Kansas City won two consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from May 12-15.

"I think we knew it was time to kind of get going here," Francoeur said.

Billy Butler also homered and Alcides Escobar had two hits. Butler had home runs in successive games for the Royals, but was happiest for Francoeur.

"Frenchie is going through one of the better stretches I've seen anybody go through. I hope he can sustain it," Butler said.

Kansas City had superb relief pitching in the last two games. They limited the Orioles to four singles in 7 2/3 innings.

Tim Collins (2-0) was the winner with 1 1/3 perfect innings in relief of starter Luke Hochevar.

Collins, Kelvin Herrera, Jose Mijares, Aaron Crow and Jonathan Broxton combined to limit the Orioles to one hit in the final 4 1/3 innings. Broxton closed for his 10th save in 12 chances.

With two outs in the ninth, J.J. Hardy hit a short fly. Francoeur came in from right field and converged with second baseman Johnny Giavotella, who dropped the ball for an error that allowed Hardy to reach second. Nick Markakis struck out to end the game.

"We've got guys with some pretty electric stuff," Butler said.

Baltimore's Adam Jones, whose six-year, $85.5 million contract extension was officially announced before the game, extended his career-long hitting streak to 18 -- longest in the majors this season -- with a fifth-inning double.

The Orioles have lost five of seven.

Brian Matusz (4-5) had a three-game winning streak broken. He allowed three earned runs and seven hits in six innings.

Francoeur hit a leadoff home run in the sixth that put Kansas City ahead 3-2.

"He's just hot right now, swinging the bat really well. He's got a good eye for the plate, battles with two strikes. Fouls a lot of pitches off and makes the pitches work. He's just hot and was able to connect," Matusz said.

Butler hit a long, arcing home run to left field in the first off Matusz. The Orioles tied it in the bottom half on a single by Hardy and an RBI double by Markakis.

In the second, Francoeur hit a sinking liner to center field that Jones mishandled. It was ruled a single and an error. With one out, Escobar lined a ball off second baseman Robert Andino's glove for a single. Mitch Maier bunted to Matusz, and Francoeur scored on the safety squeeze for a 2-1 lead.

Baltimore tied it in fourth when Andino, who reached on a fielder's choice with one out, stole second and advanced to third on catcher Humberto Quintero's throwing error. Xavier Avery, who had been in a 2-for-22 rut, hit an RBI single.

The Royals broke the 2-all tie in the sixth when Francoeur led off with a home run to left field that was barely fair. It was his fifth home run of the season, all on the road. With one out, Escobar singled, and he scored on Quintero's RBI double.

"We didn't do much after the fifth there. That was the story. They made us pay for whatever mistakes Brian made. We had trouble with Butler and Francoeur and they got us again here," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

Hochevar started and threw 100 pitches in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed one earned run and seven hits. He entered with an 0-3 record and 9.47 ERA at Camden Yards.

More News

Grid
List

Two court appearances for Joseph Elledge postponed
Two court appearances for Joseph Elledge postponed
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced Friday evening two upcoming court dates for Joseph Elledge are... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 9:26:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 8:40:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

District letter updates parents on CPS student support
District letter updates parents on CPS student support
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools sent a letter to families Friday with updates on how students will be supported during... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 7:55:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 7:30:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in Continuous News

Scammers sending messages to Boonville citizens
Scammers sending messages to Boonville citizens
BOONVILLE - Contact information publicly available on the city of Boonville's website is being used by scammers, according to a... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 7:10:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Columbia bans inside and outside dining at restaurants
Columbia bans inside and outside dining at restaurants
COLUMBIA – Columbia diners will no longer be able to dine in person at the dwindling number of restaurants still... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 7:07:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Wilson's Fitness lays off all employees
Wilson's Fitness lays off all employees
COLUMBIA – Wilson’s Fitness joined the number of businesses closing down due to COVID-19. Along with the closure of all... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 7:01:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

BREAKING: UM President confirms two MU employees test positive with COVID-19
BREAKING: UM President confirms two MU employees test positive with COVID-19
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri President Mun Choi and MU Provost Latha Ramchand confirmed in a message to university employees... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Missouri House leadership confirms member tests positive with COVID-19
BREAKING: Missouri House leadership confirms member tests positive with COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House leaders from both parties released a statement Friday evening confirming one member of the body... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 6:19:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Ashland closes city hall to public; keeps employees working there
Ashland closes city hall to public; keeps employees working there
ASHLAND - City leaders approved an emergency declaration Friday to take step for COVID-19 safety. The declaration calls upon... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 5:45:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Ten COVID-19 cases confirmed positive in Boone County
Ten COVID-19 cases confirmed positive in Boone County
COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone Co. Health and Human Services announced Friday the county now has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Columbia makes changes to public access to city buildings
Columbia makes changes to public access to city buildings
COLUMBIA - To help protect the health of residents and city employees, The City of Columbia released the following list... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 4:54:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Third person tests positive for COVID-19 in Cole County
Third person tests positive for COVID-19 in Cole County
COLE COUNTY – The Health Department confirmed the third positive case of COVID-19 in Cole County on Friday. ... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Columbia Police return search efforts to river
Columbia Police return search efforts to river
COOPER COUNTY – The Columbia Police Department refocused its search Friday for missing person Mengqi Ji, now putting efforts back... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Missouri to ban gatherings of more than 10 people
Missouri to ban gatherings of more than 10 people
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the state will soon ban gatherings of more than 10 people... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 3:48:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Jackson County reports first patient dead from COVID-19
Jackson County reports first patient dead from COVID-19
JACKSON COUNTY - Health Department officials announced Friday the first death of a COVID-19 patient in Eastern Jackson County. ... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 3:40:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Some Missouri hospitals to cancel elective procedures
Some Missouri hospitals to cancel elective procedures
JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missouri hospitals are canceling elective procedures in response to the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 3:36:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

MU's Cartwright picked as next UCF leader pending approval
MU's Cartwright picked as next UCF leader pending approval
COLUMBIA - Chancellor Alexander Cartwright was selected as the next president of the University of Central Florida on Friday.... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 2:57:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
2am 32°
3am 31°
4am 30°
5am 29°