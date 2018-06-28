Royals Head Into Offseason With Big Expectations

6 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, September 29 2011 Sep 29, 2011 Thursday, September 29, 2011 1:54:00 PM CDT September 29, 2011 in Baseball
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Royals finished the season with a record that was about the same as usual.

The big difference was in how they got there.

The Royals fielded the youngest team in baseball during a 71-91 campaign, content to let their cadre of kids learn through trial and error. And yes, there were plenty of errors, and a 26th consecutive year without a postseason berth.

But with players like first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas and pitcher Danny Duffy flashing signs of stardom, there is genuine hope that better days are ahead.

Said general manager Dayton Moore: "The Kansas City Royals aren't sneaking up on anybody next year."

