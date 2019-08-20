Royals hit back-to-back homers to edge Orioles

16 hours 48 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 10:37:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in Sports
By: Mavrick Alexander, KOMU 8 Sports Producer

BALTIMORE —The Kansas City Royals take the first game of the three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini homered on back-to-back pitches in the seventh inning  defeating the Orioles 5-4 Monday night.

The game was tied 1-1 in the 6th inning before Hunter Dozier had a 2 RBI hit. The play brought in Nick Dini and Whit Merrifield. Merrifield was safe after a close call at the plate.

The Royals piled on those back-to-back homers in the top of the 7th inning to pull ahead to 5-2.

The Orioles attempted to rally with a run in the bottom of the 7th and a solo home run by Rio Ruiz in the 9th.

Royals go on win 5-4.

More News

Grid
List

Truckers in Missouri want to outlaw self-driving trucks
Truckers in Missouri want to outlaw self-driving trucks
JEFFERSON CITY- A group of Missouri protesters are taking a stand against self-driving trucks in the state. Over 29... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 1:47:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

Lawsuit filed over CAFO legislation, restraining order in place
Lawsuit filed over CAFO legislation, restraining order in place
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a restraining order Monday against Senate Bill 391, regarding regulation of concentrated... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 1:25:52 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

MLS awards expansion franchise to St. Louis for 2022 debut
MLS awards expansion franchise to St. Louis for 2022 debut
ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer has awarded the next expansion franchise to St. Louis, where a new downtown stadium... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 12:33:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

Suit: Catholic school fired unwed teacher for being pregnant
Suit: Catholic school fired unwed teacher for being pregnant
KANSAS CITY — A former teacher at a Catholic school in Kansas City alleges in a lawsuit that she was... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 10:15:00 AM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

FEMA disaster relief center in Cole County closes
FEMA disaster relief center in Cole County closes
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County FEMA Disaster Relief Center in Jefferson City is wrapping up operations on Tuesday, but... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 3:04:00 AM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

DHSS extends medical marijuana deadline, applications flood in
DHSS extends medical marijuana deadline, applications flood in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Health and Senior Services received over 2,100 medical marijuana facility applications by the deadline.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 7:37:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Lucky's Market hosts Impact Day, benefits Buddy Pack Program
Lucky's Market hosts Impact Day, benefits Buddy Pack Program
COLUMBIA - Going grocery shopping Tuesday could impact more than just your own home. Lucky's Market and The Food Bank... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 6:26:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

MU partners with Veterans' Affairs to help veterans turned students
MU partners with Veterans' Affairs to help veterans turned students
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri and the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital announced and signed a partnership to... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Airport terminal could face demolition
Jefferson City Airport terminal could face demolition
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Jefferson City Memorial Airport could face demolition after suffering major flood damages. Airport officials are... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 2:08:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Boone Hospital opts for independent operation in future
Boone Hospital opts for independent operation in future
COLUMBIA - The Boone Hospital Board of Trustees announced Monday that the hospital will pursue independent operations beginning in late... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 2:03:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Columbia city council approves brighter lights downtown
UPDATE: Columbia city council approves brighter lights downtown
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is approved a plan that would put brighter lights in the city's downtown area.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 1:54:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Inmate found unconscious after walking away from Missouri State Fair
UPDATE: Inmate found unconscious after walking away from Missouri State Fair
SEDALIA - A Tipton Correctional Center inmate was found unconscious Monday night near Sedalia. Earlier that day, he had walked... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 1:12:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

MU Residential Life deals with the student overflow
MU Residential Life deals with the student overflow
COLUMBIA - More than 5,000 freshmen began classes at the University of Missouri on Monday. According to the MU... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 12:29:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

City Council might decide Medical Marijuana regulations Monday
City Council might decide Medical Marijuana regulations Monday
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council is expected to vote on plans establishing medical marijuana business licenses at Monday night's city... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 11:57:00 AM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

First of two trials for Columbia man begins Monday
First of two trials for Columbia man begins Monday
COLUMBIA - The first of two trials involving a Columbia man begins with jury selection on Monday. Mehrdad Fotoohighiam,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 10:10:00 AM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Police investigate two overnight crimes in Jefferson City
Police investigate two overnight crimes in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating two separate and unrelated incidents involving gunfire from Sunday night and early Monday. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 10:00:25 AM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

16-year-old is latest young shooting victim in St. Louis
16-year-old is latest young shooting victim in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old aspiring football player has been killed and an 18-year-old wounded in a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 7:40:00 AM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Waynesville man struck by boat propeller on Lake of the Ozarks
Waynesville man struck by boat propeller on Lake of the Ozarks
COLUMBIA — One man was transported to University Hospital after a boating accident Saturday night. Cody Vaughn, 22, was... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:49:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 90°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
4pm 89°
5pm 91°
6pm 90°
7pm 87°