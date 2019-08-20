Royals hit back-to-back homers to edge Orioles
BALTIMORE —The Kansas City Royals take the first game of the three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini homered on back-to-back pitches in the seventh inning defeating the Orioles 5-4 Monday night.
The game was tied 1-1 in the 6th inning before Hunter Dozier had a 2 RBI hit. The play brought in Nick Dini and Whit Merrifield. Merrifield was safe after a close call at the plate.
The Royals piled on those back-to-back homers in the top of the 7th inning to pull ahead to 5-2.
The Orioles attempted to rally with a run in the bottom of the 7th and a solo home run by Rio Ruiz in the 9th.
Royals go on win 5-4.
