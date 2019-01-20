Royals hold out as trade deadline passes

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Stuck in limbo between contending and conceding, the Kansas City Royals opted to stand pat as baseball's non-waiver trade deadline passed Thursday, even as several other teams pulled off splashy moves.

The Tigers, who led the Royals by 4 1/2 games in the AL Central at the start of Thursday, landed arguably the biggest coup in left-hander David Price. The Mariners and Yankees, neck-and-neck with Kansas City in the wild-card hunt, also were involved in a series of trades.

Meanwhile, Royals general manager Dayton Moore said his perennially building club checked on potential trade targets but "at the end of the day, there weren't any players we could get our hands on that would be upgrades over what we have."

The Royals haven't made the playoffs since 1985.