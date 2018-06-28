Royals' Hosmer finishes dramatic night with 9th-inning HR

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night and complete a three-game sweep.

Hosmer broke up Anibal Sanchez's no-hit bid with a double in the seventh inning after spoiling his perfect game bid with a walk in the fifth.

Sanchez threw seven shutout innings after allowing eight runs in four innings in his previous start. He struck out six and walked two Wednesday.

In the ninth, Shane Greene (2-3) allowed a one-out single to Lorenzo Cain before Hosmer's line drive into the right-field stands. Drew Butera added an RBI single later in the inning.

Matt Strahm (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, and Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth for his sixth save.