Royals' Hosmer Named Rookie of the Month

7 years 1 month 1 week ago Thursday, September 29 2011 Sep 29, 2011 Thursday, September 29, 2011 2:50:00 PM CDT September 29, 2011 in Baseball
Source: www.mlb.com
By: Kevin Acciani

KANSAS CITY -- Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer has been voted the September recipient of the Gillette presents American League Rookie of the Month Award.

Hosmer, who also won the award in July, led all American League rookies with 35 hits and 21 runs in September. He also added five home runs, seven doubles, a .557 slugging percentage, and 19 RBIs, tying the lead for all rookies.

Throughout the whole season, Hosmer led all A.L. rookies with 66 runs and 151 hits. He also finished 2nd in Batting Average (.292) and 3rd in home runs (19).

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 46°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 45°
11pm 44°
12am 42°
1am 41°