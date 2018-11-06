Royals' Hosmer Named Rookie of the Month

KANSAS CITY -- Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer has been voted the September recipient of the Gillette presents American League Rookie of the Month Award.

Hosmer, who also won the award in July, led all American League rookies with 35 hits and 21 runs in September. He also added five home runs, seven doubles, a .557 slugging percentage, and 19 RBIs, tying the lead for all rookies.

Throughout the whole season, Hosmer led all A.L. rookies with 66 runs and 151 hits. He also finished 2nd in Batting Average (.292) and 3rd in home runs (19).