Royals' Hosmer, Perez in position for All-Star Game starts

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer and catcher Salvador Perez led American League All-Star voting at their respective positions as of the latest update from Major League Baseball on Tuesday.

Hosmer (936,734 votes) passed both Oakland's Yonder Alonso (887,645 votes) and Detroit's Miguel Cabrera (831,289 votes) in the time since the last update was released. Batting .308 with 81 hits thus far in 2017, Hosmer leads AL first baseman in both categories. He has added eight home runs and 30 RBI in 69 games.

Perez (1,453,088 votes) has a slim lead on Houston's Brian McCann (1,051,138 votes) and New York's Gary Sanchez (1,045,471 votes) at the catcher position. Should he make the team, it would be the fifth consecutive All-Star Game appereance for Perez.

In last year's All-Star Game at Petco Park, Hosmer and Perez combined for all four American League RBIs in a 4-2 victory over the National League. Hosmer took home game MVP honors, becoming the Kansas City player to win the award since Bo Jackson in 1989.

Voting for the 88th Major League Baseball All-Star Game ends on Thursday, June 29. The game will be played on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.