Royals Host Online Auction to Benefit American Cancer Society

KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Royals and outfielder Alex Gordon are hosting an online auction featuring unique autographed memorabilia to benefit the Diamond Dawgs, a youth baseball team from Lincoln, Nebraska and the American Cancer Society.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the special auction features pink-themed items autographed by Gordon as well as teammates including Billy Butler, Jeff Francoeur and Luke Hochevar. The auction, which is now open will close on Monday, October 31 at 5 P.M.

The Diamond Dawgs honor the mothers of two team members who have lost their lives to cancer each time they take the field by wearing pink jerseys featuring words like "hope" and "fight." In addition to raising awareness for cancer research, the youngsters are raising funds for both the American Cancer Society and to participate in a tournament next summer in Cooperstown, N.Y.

In support of the Diamond Dawgs, Gordon is hosting a Playing for Pink Casino Night scheduled for Saturday, November 19 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The event, which will be held at The Lodge at Wilderness Ridge, will feature appearances from Butler, Francoeur, Hochevar and Royals hitting coach Kevin Seitzer. In addition, fellow big leaguers and former Nebraska Cornhuskers including Joba Chamberlain, Brian Duensing and Tony Watson are also scheduled to attend.