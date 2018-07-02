Royals Inch Closer to Wild Card Spot

KANSAS CITY - The Royals and Cleveland Indians played their 19th and final game against one another this season. Cleveland claimed the season series already with a 10-8 advantage, but the Royals are trying to chase down the Indians, or at least a wild card spot in the American League playoffs.

The Tribe is just a half game out of wild card spot, the Royals three and a half games out. Bruce Chen was on the mound for the Royals Wednesday.

Bottom of the first with 2 runners on, Salvador Perez doubled to left field. Perez brought in two and the score is 2-0 Royals.

Bottom of the fifth, Alex Gordon got in a rundown trying to steal second. He stayed in the rundown just long enough for Alcides Escobar to head home, involving him in the rundown. He somehow avoided the tag and scores, making it 4-2 Royals.

Bottom of the 8th, Jarrod Dyson of the Royals walked with the bases loaded to make it 5-2 Royals.

Also in the bottom of that inning, Alcides Escobar singled on a ground ball to left fielder Michael Brantley. Perez and Cain scored, creating a 5-run lead.

The Royals would hold on to the lead in the 9th and win the game 7-2. They are now within three games of the wild card.