Royals, Kouzmanoff Agree to Minor League Contract

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Third baseman Kevin Kouzmanoff and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to terms on a minor league contract that includes an invitation to spring training. The team announced the deal Saturday. Terms were not disclosed.

Kouzmanoff hit .235 with seven homers and 33 RBIs in 73 games for Oakland and Colorado last season. He's a career .255 hitter over six seasons that included stops in Cleveland and San Diego.

The veteran led all National League third baseman in 2009 with a .990 fielding percentage, and averaged nearly 19 homers per season from 2007-10, when he played regularly.

He'll have a chance to compete for a utility job backing up Mike Moustakas at third base.