Royals looking to avoid fourth straight loss

TAMPA BAY - The 2018 season has not been a kind one to the Kansas City Royals. The Royals have only managed to win five games thus far in August. As the regular season trickles to an end on September 30, the Royals will look to avoid finishing last place in the American League Central, 35 games back of first place.

Since losing Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer due to free agency and most recently a Mike Moustakas trade to Milwaukee, the boys in blue have had a hard time fighting their way back into the winners circle.

On Wednesday night, Kansas City will look to avoid the series sweep against Tampa Bay. With a win, Kansas City would bump their overall record to 39-88.

The Royals will start Jakob Junis (4.76 ERA) and Tampa Bay will send Ryne Stanek (2.68 ERA) to the mound.

