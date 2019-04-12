Royals lose 10th in a row
KANSAS CITY - The Royals have lost 10 straight games, and they have the worst record in the big leagues at 2-10.
Kansas City fell to the Seattle Mariners 6-7.
The Mariners rallied from a 4-0 hole and beat the Royals in extra innings.
Dan Vogelbach hit a walk-off home-run in the top of the 10th.
The Mariners have the best record in the MLB sitting at 13-2 after completing the sweep against the Royals.
Kansas City will begin a three-game home stand against the Cleveland Indians Friday. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.
