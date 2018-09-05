Royals lose Danny Duffy to shoulder injury

5 hours 16 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 3:35:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Sports
By: Chance Sticklen, KOMU 8 Sports Anchor

KANSAS CITY - During Tuesday’s game against Cleveland, Royals left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy saw the mound for the final time this season. Duffy had to exit the game due to a left shoulder impingement injury after facing just seven batters and throwing 26 pitches.

The injury that Duffy was diagnosed with on Tuesday is the same injury that sent him to the disabled list (DL) last month.

Prior to exiting Tuesday, the left-hander had given up four hits, one walk and three runs.

On the season, Duffy finished 8-12 with an ERA of 4.88.

