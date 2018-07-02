Royals lose division leader spot with 4-2 loss to Boston

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Allen Webster pitched six solid innings and Jemile Weeks stroked a pair of doubles and scored two runs as the Boston Red Sox defeated the sputtering Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night.

Kansas City lost for the fourth time in five games and fell out of first place in the AL Central for the first time since Aug. 10. The Royals, who are 0-5 against the last-place Red Sox, dropped a half-game behind Detroit, which beat Cleveland 7-2.

Webster (4-3), who had allowed 15 runs on 16 hits and seven walks in 13 2-3 innings in his previous three starts, limited the Royals to four hits - including Eric Hosmer's two-run homer in the fourth.

Weeks, who had a two-run double in the ninth inning Thursday, doubled in the third and fifth. Mookie Betts singled home Weeks in a three-run third. He scored again on Daniel Nava's two-out single in the fifth.