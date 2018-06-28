Royals Lose Extra Chance in Extra Innings

In extra innings, Cleveland beat Kansas City 15-13 Wednesday evening at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals scored 10 runs in the first inning highlighted by Mark Grudzielanek's and Mike Sweeney's homeruns. The Indians rallied back with eight runs between the third and seventh inning. Cleveland scored an additional four runs in the ninth inning tying the game at 13. The Royals couldn't hold on; the Indians finished the game with two runs in the tenth inning.