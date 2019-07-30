Royals lose fifth series in a row

WASHINGTON - The Royals extended their series losing streak to five on Sunday with a loss to the Washington Nationals.

Washington led through the early innings, however, Aldaberto Modesi and Alex Gordon managed to tie the game at two in the 8th inning.

In the bottom half of the same inning, the Nationals regained the lead with an Anthony Rendon double. The Nationals ran away with it in the 8th to win it 5-2.

Heading into the All-Star break Kansas City sits last in the American League Central, just behind the Detroit Tigers.