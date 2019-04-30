Royals lose series against Angels

KANSAS CITY - The Royals lost a three-game series over the weekend, only snagging one win from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels shutout the Royals through eight innings during game one, en route to an eventual 5-1 victory. Los Angeles took an early lead when Royals starter Danny Duffy gave up a two-run blast to Albert Pujols in the first. Kansas City could not come back from the early deficit.

The Royals bounced back in game two, winning 9-4 behind Hunter Dozier's career-best offensive performance. Dozier posted his career-first two-triple game, not to mention his career-first four-hit game as well as driving in a career-high four RBIs.

The Royals could not hang on in game three against Angels starter Matt Harvey. Harvey threw seven innings, only allowing one run and two hits, leading Los Angeles to a 7-3 victory.

Up next, the Royals will face the Tampa Bay Rays in Kansas City for a four-game series on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Royals faced the Rays last week, losing that series 2-1. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.