Royals lose to Athletics after extra innings

OAKLAND - Wednesday's game was nothing but suspense for the Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals.

The game went into extra innings after a scoreless nine innings.

In the top of the 11th inning, it looked promising for the Royals with bases loaded, Jorge Soler was at bat, and there were two outs. Soler struck out swinging, giving Oakland the chance to take the victory in the bottom of the 11th.

Oakland's Mark Canha was up to bat with a man on second and third base. Canha hit a fly into right field to bring Jurickson Profar home, Oakland won 1-0.

The Royals will continue their road trip as they head to Minnesota to take on the Twins Wednesday at 6:40 P.M.