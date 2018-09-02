Royals lose to Blues Jays in Canada on Fourth of July

TORONTO - The Kansas City Royals did not find much luck in Canada on America's birthday, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Monday.

KC became another victim to the recent dominance of Blue Jay pitcher Aaron Sanchez. The righty only gave up one run and three hits over eight innings of work for his eighth straight win.

Sanchez is now 9-1 on the season.

For the Royals, pitcher Edinson Vólquez did his best to match Sanchez. Vólquez had only allowed one run himself through the first six innings, but gave up four in the seventh before being pulled.

The only Royal offense in this one came off the bats of Kendrys Morales and Eric Hosmer, who each had a solo home run.

With the loss, the Royals fall to 43-39 on the season. Game two of the series is set for a 6:07 p.m. start on Tuesday, July 5.