Royals Losing Streak Reaches Four Games

CLEVELAND (AP) - Corey Kluber pitched into the eighth inning and pinch hitter Michael Bourn had a big two-run double, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Kluber (7-5) allowed three hits and struck out eight in 7 2-3 innings. The right-hander worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth.

Joe Smith recorded the final out in the eighth and Cody Allen struck out Jarrod Dyson with the bases loaded for his second save. The five-hitter was Cleveland's American League-leading 12th shutout