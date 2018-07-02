Royals Making Baseball Fun in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Look who's leading the AL Central. It's none other than the Kansas City Royals, the youngest and poorest team in the majors.

After a wacky week of baseball that included four wins in their final at-bat and their All-Star closer's career-worst meltdown, the Royals are 4-2.

It's early, but if they keep this up, baseball just might be fun again in Kansas City.

The Royals just split a two-game series with the White Sox. They play two more division rivals over the next week, starting with a three-game series at Detroit that begins Friday.