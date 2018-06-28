Royals Mortalize Angels

The Angels countered with a run each in the third and fourth innings on RBIs from Vladimir Guerrero and Howie Kendrick.

After Mientkiewicz extended the Royals' lead with a run-scoring single, Guerrero brought the Angels even with a two-run double to tie it at four.

Neither starter figured in the decision, as the Royals' Jimmy Gobble and Angels' hurler Ervin Santana both had shaky outings. Gobble pitched four innings, giving up four runs and striking out three. Santana pitched four and one-third innings, striking out four and also giving up four runs.

Joey Gathwright started the Royals' half of the sixth inning with a bunt single and reached third on a throwing error by Angels' pitcher Kevin Gregg. David DeJesus singled in Gathwright to give the Royals a lead they would not relinquish. Kansas City added three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to pad the lead and put the game out of reach.

Elmer Dessens earned his fifth win of the year after pitching three shutout innings in relief of Gobble. Gregg surrendered the unearned run in the sixth, taking his third loss for Los Angeles.

The two teams meet again Friday night for the second game. Runelvys Hernandez toes the rubber for the Royals against the Angels' Bartolo Colon.