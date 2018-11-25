Royals, Moustakas Agree to One-Year Deal

KANSAS CITY – The Kansas City Royals have re-signed third basemen Mike Moustakas to a one-year deal that guarantees $6.5 million in the first year.

The contract also features a mutual second-year option and he can make up to $22.7 million in incentives.

Moustakas, 29, was rumored to sign with a handful of teams at the end of last season but he ends up with the team he’s played every major league game with.

Coming off arguably his best career year, “Moose” had a career-high in homeruns (38), runs (75), slugging percentage (.521) and total bases (289).

After losing Eric Hosmer to San Diego and Lorenzo Cain to Milwaukee, the Royals will look to Mike for a major contribution this season.