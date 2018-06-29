Royals, Orioles each win 3 Gold Gloves, Molina 7th

NEW YORK (AP) - St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina has won his seventh Gold Glove in a row while three players from both the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles have been honored for fielding excellence.

Rawlings announced the winners Tuesday. Managers and coaches voted for the awards in their own leagues. The Society for American Baseball Research's Defensive Index factored about 25 percent into the results.

Left fielder Alex Gordon, catcher Salvador Perez and first baseman Eric Hosmer won from the AL champion Royals. Center fielder Adam Jones, right fielder Nick Markakis and shortstop J.J. Hardy won from Baltimore.

There were six first-time winners - Mets center fielder Juan Lagares, Miami left fielder Christian Yelich, Colorado second baseman DJ LeMahieu, Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager and pitchers Dallas Keuchel of Houston and Zack Greinke of the Los Angeles Dodgers.