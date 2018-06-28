Royals outfielder Alex Rios breaks hand, out indefinitely

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Kansas City right fielder Alex Rios is out indefinitely after suffering a broken bone in his left hand when he was hit by a pitch in Minnesota earlier this week.

The team said Tuesday that Rios has a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal in his left hand. He was hit by J.R. Graham's first pitch in the eighth. He eventually scored but was removed as a precaution in the bottom of the inning and sent for X-rays.

The team said no timetable has been set in terms of his return.

Rios was batting .321 with eight RBIs and a home run through Kansas City's 7-0 start to the season.