Royals outlast Twins 4-3 in extras

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Billy Burns' sacrifice fly scored Raul Mondesi in the 11th inning as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-3 Tuesday night, staving off postseason elimination.

The defending World Series champions are five games behind Baltimore for the second AL wild card with five to play. The Orioles lost 5-1 at Toronto on Tuesday night.

Mondesi drew a walk to lead off the inning, stole second and moved to third on Jarrod Dyson's sacrifice bunt. Whit Merrifield and Eric Hosmer were walked intentionally to load the bases before Burns hit a fly ball to center field that was deep enough to get Mondesi home.

Rookie Brooks Pounders (2-1), the eighth Royals pitcher, picked up the victory, getting the final two outs of the 11th inning.

Left-hander Tommy Milone (3-5) was charged with the loss