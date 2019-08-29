Royals owner David Glass reportedly looking to sell team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - News broke on Tuesday via TheAthletic.com that the Kansas City Royals may be on the market. Owner David Glass has reportedly been in conversation with vice chairman of the Indians, John Sherman, regarding the sale of the team.

Glass bought the team in April 2000 for $96 million and according to Forbes, the team's value has now risen to around $1 billion. Ranking number 48 on Forbes list of baseball team values above the Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins, this number could be flexible after the Marlins sold for $1.2 billion in October 2017.

Any sale is subject to approval of Major League Baseball owners.

The Royals are currently 46-86 and fourth in the American League Central. They continue a four game series against the Oakland Athletics Tuesday night after losing 4-19 on Monday.