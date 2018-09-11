Royals pitcher cited for DUI

OVERLAND PARK - Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy was cited for driving under the influence Sunday evening.

Police said they found Duffy asleep at the wheel of his car in a Burger King drive thru around 8:00 p.m.

"Please continue to have faith in me because I'm better than this distraction," Duffy said to reporters at Kauffman Stadium Tuesday.

Royals General Manager Dayton Moore released a statement saying, "We are still in the early stages of gathering details, but I do know that Danny has always been accountable as a member of this organization and we expect the same accountability from him as this process moves forward."

Duffy was in Kansas City ahead of the team for an MRI which revealed a low grade pronator strain.