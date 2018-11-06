Royals Place Bruce Chen on Disabled List

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY - The Royals placed left-hander Bruce Chen on the disabled list Friday with a bulging disk in his back and recalled right-hander Aaron Brooks from Triple-A Omaha.

Chen was supposed to start Saturday against Detroit, but he struggled with the pain in a side session on Thursday, even after receiving an epidural that was supposed to alleviate it.

Afterward, Royals manager Ned Yost acknowledged that a DL stint was likely.

Left-hander Danny Duffy will slide from the bullpen into Chen's spot in the rotation.

Brooks, who was 0-1 with a 4.80 ERA at Omaha, provides some bullpen depth. He spent five days with the Royals in early April but did not appear in a game.

 

