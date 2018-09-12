Royals Pound White Sox for 7th Straight Win

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Mike Moustakas hit his third home run in four games and Jeff Francoeur hit a three-run homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 10-3 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory.

The winning streak is the Royals' longest since winning seven consecutive Sept. 13-18, 2008. The White Sox have lost seven in a row, matching their longest losing streak of the year.

Moustakas, who had three hits, homered in the fifth with Eric Hosmer, who had doubled aboard. Moustakas and Salvador Perez singled in the fourth and both scored on Alcides Esocbar's triple.

Francoeur hit his 19th home run in the eighth with Melky Cabrera and Hosmer on base.

Perez and Cabrera each contributed three singles to the Royals' 18-hit attack. Alcides Escobar doubled and tripled and drove in two runs.