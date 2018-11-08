Royals Prevail Against Athletics

SURPRISE, AZ -- Kansas City pitcher Luis Mendoza was knocked out of the game in the second inning after being struck by a Brandon Allen single during the Royals' 8-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

Mendoza, who has allowed one run in 11 2/3 innings in four starts, bruised left hamstring and is day to day.

Oakland was playing its last game in Arizona before leaving for Tokyo, where the A's meet Seattle in an opening two-game series next Wednesday and Thursday.

Lorenzo Cain hit his third home run, and Alex Gordon and Eric Hosmer each had two hits and drove in a run for the Royals, who won for the fifth time in six games.

A's starter Graham Godfrey threw only 37 of 75 pitches for strike. He gave up three runs, six hits and two walks in three innings. Minor leaguer Cedric Hunter homered for the A's.