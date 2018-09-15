Royals Put P Sanchez on DL

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Royals pitcher Jonathan Sanchez, who was 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with left biceps tendinitis.

Sanchez lasted just three innings plus one batter in a Monday loss to the Boston Red Sox, giving up six runs on six hits, including two home runs, and walked three, while throwing only 35 strikes in 73 pitches. The Royals acquired Sanchez in an offseason trade with the San Francisco Giants to bolster its rotation.

The Royals recalled second baseman Johnny Giavotella from Class AAA Omaha, where he was hitting .331 with eight doubles, five home runs, 25 RBIs, 28 runs and a .408 on-base percentage in 31 games in the Pacific Coast League.