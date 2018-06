Royals Put Tejeda on DL, Recall Wood

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Robinson Tejeda on the 15-day disabled list Thursday and recalled right-hander Blake Wood from Triple-A Omaha.

Tejeda has inflammation in his right shoulder. The move is retroactive to April 13.

The 25-year-old Wood made three relief appearances in Omaha this month and gave up two hits in five shutout innings.