Royals Rally from 5-Run Hole to Beat Rays

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Elliot Johnson homered against his former team and the Kansas City Royals rallied from an early five-run hole, beating the Tampa Rays 9-8 on a cold, blustery Wednesday night.

Lorenzo Cain and Jeff Francoeur each drove in a pair of runs for the Royals, who trailed 5-0 in the third inning before slowly chipping away at the Tampa Bay lead.

They eventually pulled ahead with a five-run sixth off Rays reliever Jake McGee (0-2), and then held on through the final three innings for their second straight comeback win.

Bruce Chen (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Royals starter Luis Mendoza, and Greg Holland worked a perfect ninth inning in a light drizzle for his seventh save.