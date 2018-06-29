Royals rally to beat Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Nori Aoki drove in the go-ahead run during a six-run eighth inning Wednesday night, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Billy Butler and Salvador Perez each drove in a pair of runs during the surge, which came after the Twins' Phil Hughes (14-9) had stymied the Royals for the first seven innings.

Wade Davis (8-2) pitched a perfect eighth to earn his second straight win, and All-Star closer Greg Holland worked around a single in the ninth to cap a second straight late-game win.

The Royals extended their lead over Detroit to 2 1/2 games in the AL Central with their 11th win in their past 13 games at Kauffman Stadium. They've won four straight over the Twins.

Minnesota has lost four straight and eight of 11 overall.