Royals Reach 1-Year Deal with RHP Luke Hochevar

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a one-year, $4.65 million contract with right-hander Luke Hochevar, avoiding arbitration.

The deal also includes up to $100,000 in performance bonuses. The Royals said Friday they have signed all arbitration-eligible players for the 2013 season.

The 29-year-old Hochevar made 32 starts in 2012, finishing 8-16 with a 5.73 ERA with a career-high 144 strikeouts over 185.1 innings.