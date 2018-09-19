Royals recall four to help depth in stretch run

4 years 2 weeks 3 days ago Tuesday, September 02 2014 Sep 2, 2014 Tuesday, September 02, 2014 3:04:11 PM CDT September 02, 2014 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Royals have recalled infielder Christian Colon, outfielder Terrance Gore and pitchers Aaron Crow and Liam Hendriks from Double-A Northwest Arkansas for their playoff push.

Colon was in the starting lineup at third base for Tuesday night's game against Texas.

Gore gives the Royals a speedy threat on the base paths. He opened the season at Class-A Wilmington and climbed to Triple-A Omaha before spending time in Arkansas prior to his arrival.

Colon can play several infield positions, while Crow is a former All-Star reliever. Hendriks was impressive in a spot start last week, but will be used out of the bullpen down the stretch.

