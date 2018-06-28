Royals recall Fuentes from Omaha, option Gore to NW Arkansas

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Royals have recalled outfielder Reymond Fuentes from Triple-A Omaha and optioned outfielder Terrance Gore to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Kansas City announced the moves before opening a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

The 24-year-old Fuentes was acquired from San Diego last November for minor league pitcher Kyle Bartsch. He was 8 for 18 with a double in his first six games in Omaha.

The Royals were seeking a little more offensive production after losing outfielder Alex Rios to a broken finger. Gore was called up to replace him, but he is known primarily for his speed and not his production. He didn't appear in a game while with the Royals.