Royals remain unbeaten with 12-3 romp over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Kansas City Royals became the only unbeaten team in the majors as Danny Duffy pitched into the seventh inning and Kendrys Morales homered in a 12-3 romp over Minnesota, spoiling the Twins' home opener Monday.

The defending American League champions improved to 7-0. It's the second-best start in Kansas City's history, behind the 2003 club that won nine in a row to begin the season.

Detroit, which had been the only other undefeated team in the big leagues, lost 5-4 at Pittsburgh earlier in the day.

Duffy (1-0) went 6 1/3 innings, giving up three runs. He's 4-1 with a 2.37 ERA in his career against the Twins and is undefeated in four starts at Target Field.

The Twins lost their fourth straight opener, but on a sunny 61-degree day they still packed the place with an over-capacity crowd of 40,123. Minnesota Timberwolves icon Kevin Garnett threw out the ceremonial first pitch to his long-time friend Torii Hunter.