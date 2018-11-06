Royals RHP Holland Goes on DL with Rib Injury

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Royals reliever Greg Holland has been placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left rib stress reaction.

The right-hander went on the DL on Saturday, a day after he gave up three runs and retired none of the five batters he faced in a loss to Toronto.

Holland was 0-2 with an 11.37 ERA and a blown save in seven relief appearances. After allowing just one earned run in 28 2-3 innings at Kauffman Stadium in 2011, he has given up six earned runs in 2 2-3 innings at home this season.

The Royals recalled right-hander Jeremy Jeffress from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and allowed just four hits in 12 innings in six games, while striking out eight and walking six.