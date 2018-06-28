Royals Select Left-Handed Pitcher Tommy Hottovy from Omaha

KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Royals selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Tommy Hottovy from Triple-A Omaha Wednesday and optioned right-handed pitcher Jeremy Jeffress to Omaha. With the selection of Hottovy, who is expected to be in uniform tonight (#46) in Cleveland, the Royals 40-man roster stands at 40. In addition, the club returned outfielder Lorenzo Cain from his rehab assignment with Northwest Arkansas (AA). Cain remains on the 15-day D.L.

Hottovy, 30, was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in seven relief appearances with the Storm Chasers. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder had allowed three earned runs on eight hits in 10.0 innings, walking five and striking out 17. A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Hottovy made his Major League debut for the Boston Red Sox last season, recording no record and a 6.75 ERA (4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO) in eight relief outings. Hottovy graduated from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, and Wichita State University.

Jeffress, 24, combined to toss 1.0 scoreless inning over two relief appearances for the Royals, allowing four hits and walking two.

Cain, who has been on the Disabled List since April 13 with a left groin strain, made three rehab starts for the Naturals and was 1-for-9 at the plate. He exited last night's game and is currently being re-evaluated by the Royals medical staff in Kansas City.