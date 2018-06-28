Royals Send RHP O'Sullivan to Toronto for Cash

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Royals have sent minor league pitcher Sean O'Sullivan to the Toronto Blue Jays for cash. The deal was made Thursday.

The 24-year-old O'Sullivan was 5-4 with a 6.75 ERA in 17 games, including five starts, for Triple-A Omaha. The righty has pitched in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels and Royals, going 10-14 with a 6.13 ERA in 43 games.