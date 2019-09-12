Royals set to break their season record

KANSAS CITY - The Royals hit nothing but homers in their 8-6 win over the White Sox on Wednesday.

Kansas City wasn't the only team to show off. 13 of the total runs came from seven homers between Chicago and Kansas City.

It was a steady battle between the batting line ups.

Eloy Jiminez and Jose Abreu put five on the board from their two home runs. Kansas City had to put in some extra work.

It took five home runs for their score to reach eight. Jorge Soler was the first and last Royal to score before the game was final.

This Royals win tied the series. If Kansas City comes out on top Thursday, it will its 4th straight series win for the first time this season.