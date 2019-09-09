Royals shutout by Marlins in series finale

MIAMI - It was all Marlins in this one as Miami shutout the Royals 9-0.

The Marlins' Sandy Alcantara was in the drivers seat the whole game as he threw his second complete game shutout of the season. He struck out eight, walked two, while only giving up four hits.

Miami had RBI's from five different players in the dominant all around performance.

Sandy Alcantara earned the win (5-12), while Mike Montgomery suffered the loss (2-6).

The Royals will hope to turn it around on Tuesday in Chicago against the White Sox. First pitch will be at 7:10 p.m.